India to soon have its comprehensive anti-drone unit: HM Shah at BSF event

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that India will soon have a comprehensive anti-drone unit to deal with the ever-increasing menace of unmanned aerial vehicles being used for trans-border dropping of weapons and drugs along the western frontiers with Pakistan.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event to mark the Border Security Force’s (BSF) 60th Raising Day in Rajasthan’s border district of Jodhpur, the Home Minister said the initial results of a “laser-equipped anti-drone gun-mounted” mechanism have been encouraging, as this has resulted in increased incidences of drone neutralisation and detection, which has gone up from 3 per cent to 55 per cent, along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

“The drone menace is going to get more serious in the coming days... We are tackling this issue with a ‘whole of government’ approach with the defence and research organisations and the DRDO joining hands,” Shah said, adding: “We are going to create a comprehensive anti-drone unit for the country in the coming days”.