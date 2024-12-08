NHRC asks MHA, Lt. Governor of Ladakh to consider human rights issues in the UT

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India and the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Ladakh to gracefully consider the issues raised by the human rights defender.
The apex rights panel asked the authorities to ensure the needful actions, within a reasonable time span.
Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court advocate and noted human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order.
The petitioner, Tripathy, has drawn the attention of the NHRC towards the alleged lack of initiatives by the Center and the UT Governments towards the people of Ladakh, who are facing challenges and live with fragile socio-economic, environmental and ecological issues.
Tripathy has requested to ensure the basic human rights of the inhabitants/residents of Ladakh and to initiate meaningful dialogue with the stakeholders involved in the protests, including representatives from Ladakh's local communities, political leaders and civil society organizations etc.
"Climate activists have flagged concerns regarding mining in the glacial ecology. Four years have passed since the establishment of the Union Territory, but the absence of a public service commission has created a sense of anger among the youths," Tripathy said.
"A glaring issue compounds this situation-the lack of a comprehensive job policy within the Union Territory," he said.
The autonomy granted under the Sixth Schedule can facilitate the formulation and implementation of locally relevant development initiatives, leading to improved socio-economic outcomes, he said.
"The establishment of autonomous councils under the Sixth Schedule would strengthen democratic institutions at the grassroots level, promoting inclusive governance and accountability," Tripathy added.
The inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule was earlier recommended by
the NCST. ln the prevailing situation, the pastoral tribes lose access to grazing lands. Since the issue involves the various dimensions of human rights, the right to agitate in a peaceful manner is also to be respected, the commission needs to take care of various human rights issues involved in the entire episode, he pointed out.
The inaction of the Union Government and the UT Government in handling the issues raised by the locals pose serious questions of human rights, the plea contended.
The petition requested the NHRC to recommend the Center and the UT Government to examine the adverse impact of the industrial and commercial activities at present and as proposed by the Government and to submit a comprehensive report on the matter.
The petition also requested the NHRC to recommend the NDMA, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health be asked to submit reports with respect to the adverse impact on the eco-system in case the Government proposals are executed.
The Tata Institute of Social Science, Mumbai or lndian lnstitute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad or any other institution of high repute be asked to make a thorough detailed analysis, socially, scientifically, and economically along with the Constitutional Provisions and submit a comprehensive report in this regard, he said.