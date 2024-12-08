NHRC asks MHA, Lt. Governor of Ladakh to consider human rights issues in the UT

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India and the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Ladakh to gracefully consider the issues raised by the human rights defender.

The apex rights panel asked the authorities to ensure the needful actions, within a reasonable time span.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court advocate and noted human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order.

The petitioner, Tripathy, has drawn the attention of the NHRC towards the alleged lack of initiatives by the Center and the UT Governments towards the people of Ladakh, who are facing challenges and live with fragile socio-economic, environmental and ecological issues.

Tripathy has requested to ensure the basic human rights of the inhabitants/residents of Ladakh and to initiate meaningful dialogue with the stakeholders involved in the protests, including representatives from Ladakh's local communities, political leaders and civil society organizations etc.