Pressure mounts on Manipur government to restore mobile internet

GUWAHATI: As mobile internet services continue to remain suspended in nine of ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s 16 districts, pressure is now mounting on the state government to lift the ban.

An Imphal valley-based organisation, called the Federation of Civil Societies Manipur, on Sunday urged the government to restore the services, highlighting how life without the internet has impacted economic and social sectors.

According to the organisation, the ban has severely affected local entrepreneurs, professionals, businesses, students and healthcare services.

The organisation said the government suspended the mobile internet services to maintain law and order but did not realise how the daily life of people would be impacted by this decision. It said the students were at the receiving end due to frequent suspension of internet services besides curfews and general strikes called by organisations.