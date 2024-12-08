Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh performs live in Indore hours after protests by VHP-Bajrang Dal

BHOPAL: Popular Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh performed live in Indore, the country’s cleanest city, on Sunday evening, hours after right-wing Hindu outfits protested the concert.

While Dosanjh performed live in the evening and strictly ended by 10 pm, earlier in the day, activists of the Bajrang Dal and VHP protested in the city outside the collectorate, alleging that liquor and non-veg food would be served at the venue.

The saffron group’s activists also showed video to the local administration and police, showing advertisements of liquor companies at the venue. After it the concerned outlets and advertisements were removed from near the venue.

Two local BJP MLAs, fourth-time MLA and ex-minister Usha Thakur and first-time legislator Golu Shukla, also backed the protests by the VHP-Bajrang Dal activists.

Days before Dosanjh’s live performance in the city, the right- wing Hindu outfits have been opposed to holding the performance in the city.

Those against the performance have raised various issues, particularly alleging that black marketing concert tickets.

Two men were arrested by the Indore police’s crime branch, while selling concert tickets at double the price.

Reacting to the allegations of black marketing of the concert’s tickets, the singer-actor said during the Sunday evening concert, “ Tell me, people of Indore, if theconcert tickets are being black marketed, how am I to be blamed for it. If someone buys the ticket for Rs 10 and re-sells it for Rs 100, how can the performing artist be blamed for it.”

The Sunday evening concert was part of the Indian leg of Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour. The next stop of the tour will be Chandigarh (December 14) and Guwahati (December 29).