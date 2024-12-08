RJD non-committal on Mamata Banerjee's willingness to lead INDIA bloc

PATNA: The main opposition in Bihar the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is non-committal on the West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamta Banerjee's willingness to lead the 'INDIA' bloc.

RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said on Sunday that the matter has not been discussed as yet. "There has been no talks on the matter till date," he said in response to a media query. He hastened to add that such things will be decided when senior leaders of alliance partners will sit together and discuss the issue. "I don't think there will be any objection on the names of senior leaders to run the alliance," he said.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari, however, admitted that Mamta Banerjee is a strong faction of the alliance and she has been fighting against BJP and communal forces. "What Mamta Banerjee is saying, the leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet and decide there is no controversy," Tiwari added.

However, he didn't forget to mention the role of the RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in uniting the non-BJP parties across the country.