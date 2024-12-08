Teacher held for sexually abusing minor boys at coaching centre for underprivileged children in Thane

THANE: A 35-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three boys from a coaching centre for underprivileged children in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The police on Friday apprehended the accused who allegedly forced the boys to give him massages, touched them inappropriately and recorded obscene videos of them, senior inspector Balaji Pandhare of the Ambernath police station said.

The abuse came to light when the boys, in the age group of nine to 15 years, discontinued their classes in September and refused to return to the centre, he said.