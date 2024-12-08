Uttarakhand set to introduce green cess on private vehicles from other states

DEHRADUN: In a proactive step towards environmental conservation, the Uttarakhand government is gearing up to impose a green cess on private vehicles entering the state from other regions.
According to the sources at the state transport department, the proposed fee will range from Rs 20 to Rs 80, depending on the type of vehicle. Notably, two-wheelers, electric vehicles, CNG vehicles, ambulances, and other essential service vehicles will be exempt from this charge.
According to sources within the Transport Department, the implementation of this initiative is expected by the end of this month or in January next year. This timeline aligns with the department's ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and environmental sustainability.
Currently, only commercial vehicles from other states are subjected to a green cess, which is utilized for road safety initiatives and pollution control measures.
A source at the Transport Department revealed, " The green cess collected from out-of-state commercial vehicles are directed towards projects aimed at improving road infrastructure and reducing vehicular emissions."
Joint Commissioner of Transport S K Singh commented on the development, stating, " The Transport Department is preparing to extend this levy to private vehicles. Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at the state borders will be used to identify vehicles entering from other states based on their registration numbers."
The green cess will be collected similarly to toll taxes, on a daily basis. For regular commuters, a pass system is also being proposed, with the Transport Department seeking collaboration from private companies to facilitate this initiative. The tender process for this collaboration is currently underway.
As per the proposed rates, three-wheeler vehicles will incur a fee of Rs 20, four-wheelers Rs 40, and medium and heavy vehicles will be charged Rs 60 and Rs 80, respectively. Singh added, "The tender process is ongoing, and a decision will be made soon."
Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation, reacted to the new green cess, stating, "One hundred per cent of the tax collected under this scheme should be spent on environmental conservation in Uttarakhand so that the purpose of implementing the green cess policy can be meaningful."