Uttarakhand set to introduce green cess on private vehicles from other states

DEHRADUN: In a proactive step towards environmental conservation, the Uttarakhand government is gearing up to impose a green cess on private vehicles entering the state from other regions.

According to the sources at the state transport department, the proposed fee will range from Rs 20 to Rs 80, depending on the type of vehicle. Notably, two-wheelers, electric vehicles, CNG vehicles, ambulances, and other essential service vehicles will be exempt from this charge.

According to sources within the Transport Department, the implementation of this initiative is expected by the end of this month or in January next year. This timeline aligns with the department's ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and environmental sustainability.

Currently, only commercial vehicles from other states are subjected to a green cess, which is utilized for road safety initiatives and pollution control measures.

A source at the Transport Department revealed, " The green cess collected from out-of-state commercial vehicles are directed towards projects aimed at improving road infrastructure and reducing vehicular emissions."