Villagers launch campaign to kill Maoists in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

The police, however, are yet to confirm the killing as they have not fond the bodies of the deceased. According to Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar, a massive search operation has been launched in the region but neither the villagers nor the bodies of the deceased has been found.

“We have information of the killing of a PLFI rebel by the villagers in the region but it is yet to be verified as no dead body has been recovered from the area,” said the SP.

DGP Anurag Gupta, who was also on a visit to Chaibasa on Sunday, said that this is not the first time that people have been opposing the Maoists. “I think such incidents will increase further. If Maoists create problem for the villagers, they will drag them out of their villages,” said the DGP.

Notably, Gudri has a lot of sand ghats over the Koel River where the PLFI cadres used to collect levy from the tractors which used to lift sand from these ghats.

After the arresting of PLFI Supreme Dinesh Gope and killing of Shanichar Surin and Jidan Guria, the PLFI was weakened, but PLFI Area Commander Radung alias Lambu, with the help of Meta Tiger, Gomia, Martin and others, formed a gang and killed three innocent youths of the village to collect the levy and dominate the area. This incited anger among the villagers and turned into a mass movement.

Later, with the support of villagers, Radung alias Lambu was killed by the police on 1 December 2024. Notably, in January 2021 also, villagers killed seven people in the Burugulikera village of Gudri.