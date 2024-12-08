Youth returns home after months of forced combat in Ukraine, says over 25 Indians stuck in Russian army

CHANDIGARH: After serving the Russian army for eight months in its war against Ukraine Rakesh Yadav hailing from Uttar Pradesh returned to India. Following which claimed that more the 25 youth from India are still stuck fighting in the war.

Making sensational revelations Yadav said one of his companions was killed in a drone attack by Ukraine. "My life was saved because I jumped into the bunker built there as soon as I saw the drone" he added.

Similarly, referring to another incident, he said that on June 17 one of his colleagues died in a grenade explosion there however the Russian authorities shared the news of his death to his family only after six months.

Describing his ordeal, he explained that a travel agent had called him and five other companions eight months ago to work as home guards in Russia. "But as soon as they reached there (Russia), we were forcibly recruited in the Russian army and were made to sign a document in Russian language. I was beaten up there on repeated refusals. After fifteen days of weapon training, I was thrown into the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The situation there was very bad in this ongoing war,’’ he says. He said that his hand was also injured in the bomb blast there.

With moist eyes, Yadav said that once he felt that everything was over and he would never be able to go back. "Seeing the conditions there, I once even tried to kill myself as there is always a danger of death there, ‘’ he added.