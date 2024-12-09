20 cows dead, 28 sick at shelter in Punjab's Phagrawa; Hindu bodies protest

CHANDIGARH: Twenty cows died and 28 fell sick at a shelter in Phagwara on Sunday night. Protests followed this incident as various Hindu bodies alleged that the feed was poisoned and called for a bandh.

"A board of veterinarians at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) is conducting a post-mortem of the carcasses," said Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti.

"The cows died at Krishan Gaushala, Mehligate and the exact cause of death will be known once the post-mortem report comes," she added.

She said the case is being investigated and the team has not found any ulterior motives behind the incident so far.

Bhatti said, "CCTV footage from the gaushala is being scanned to find out if there was any mischief behind the incident.’’