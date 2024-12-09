800 sewage treatment plants enrolled for rating under Jal Amrit Scheme

NEW DELHI: Within a few weeks of its launch, more than 800 Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) from different states and UTs have been enrolled for assessment under Centre’s ambitious ‘Jal Hi Amrit’ scheme.

The programme launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is an incentive scheme to encourage states and UT authorities to ensure good quality of recycled water being treated at plants.

So far, around 2,500 participants have been trained through on-site and online training programmes. The ministry also held two training sessions for assessors and samplers.

Under the initiative, participating STPs will be evaluated based on the desktop assessment, field verification, and water quality testing. After the evaluation, a star-rating certificate with six months validity according to the final assessment will be issued.