Arriving barefoot, taking oath holding Constitution: Some MLAs turn heads on Day 1 of new Jharkhand Assembly

RANCHI: The sixth Jharkhand Assembly is different in many ways from the previous assemblies. On the first day of the Special Assembly session on Monday, the newly elected MLAs reached the House in different styles. Some arrived barefoot, others were seen bowing their head, and many took their oaths in their regional language.

Jairam Mahto of Jharkhand Loktantrik Kranti Morcha (JKLM), who reached the Jharkhand Assembly barefoot, bowed his head on the frame of the Assembly door before entering the House. Jairam has been elected MLA for the first time from Dumri seat.

Explaining the reason behind entering the House barefoot, Jairam Mahto said, “I am a farmer's son and just like a farm is for a farmer, Vidhan Sabha is for me. When we go to the farm, we go barefoot, therefore I have reached the House barefoot as well.”

Though the JKLM was able to win only one seat, it has made its strong presence felt in the Northern and Southern Chotanagpur Divisions of Jharkhand. JKLM contested 71 out of 81 assembly elections and caused damage to both the alliances – INDIA bloc and NDA.