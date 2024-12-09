Bomb threat forces evacuation of Dehradun airport terminal

DEHRADUN: Following a bomb threat received via email, authorities evacuated the Dehradun Jolly Grant airport terminal around 1 PM on Monday.

All airport staff, airline employees, and passengers present inside the terminal were safely escorted out. Security agencies have cordoned off the area surrounding the airport terminal as a precautionary measure.

Director of Dehradun Jolly Grant Airport, Prabhakar Mishra, provided details to The New Indian Express, "Taking the threat seriously, which was sent under an unknown person's name, the airport administration, with the help of security personnel, conducted thorough searches across all areas. However, considering it a rumour and a baseless email threat, we resumed normal flight operations."

"A flight to Delhi had just departed shortly before the threatening email was received. However, coincidentally, there were no scheduled flights in between, so no flights were cancelled on Monday," he added.

Numerous security agencies are currently investigating the bomb threat at the airport terminal. Meanwhile, air passengers and drivers arriving at the airport have been stopped near the toll barrier. A Cab driver, Anil Arora told, "Although threats regarding bombs on aircraft have been received multiple times in the past, the terminal has never been evacuated before".