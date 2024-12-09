'Country will run as per wishes of majority,' says Allahabad HC judge at VHP event; backs UCC

According to a report in India Today, Justice Shekhar Yadav in his speech argued that practices like polygamy and triple talaq should not be justified by personal laws, emphasizing that these practices go against the respect for women in Hindu scriptures.

Justice Yadav drew parallels between historical social reforms in Hinduism and certain ongoing practices within some communities. He said though reforms such as the abolition of untouchability and Sati were implemented in Hinduism, polygamy and triple talaq continue to be practised by others, adding there is a need for similar reforms.

Justice Shekhar Yadav emphasized that the push for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not driven by specific religious groups or organizations but is supported by the country's top court. He expressed his commitment to the cause, saying that the implementation of a unified legal framework would be realised, stressing that this is not merely a statement but an oath.

While expressing support for a nationwide UCC, he compared it to the lengthy process of building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He suggested that India would eventually adopt a unified legal system, stating that those attempting to push their own agendas would not succeed, reported India Today.