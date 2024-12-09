Cupid visits Guwahati old age home

GUWAHATI: They say age is just a number when it comes to love and marriage. Young love has bloomed at an old age home in Guwahati. The cupid’s arrow struck Jaya Prabha Bora (65) after she was mesmerised by the voice of Padmeswar Goala (71) who belts Bihu and Hindi songs.

The two, who never married before, met each other at the Pramod Talukdar Memorial Old Age Home in the city’s Beltola area and will tie the nuptial knot on January 24 next year. It has already generated a lot of excitement among fellow inmates.

“Love is blind to age or wealth,” said Goala with excitement written on his face.

He fondly calls her “Jan” and she calls him “Babu”. In a viral video, the woman can be heard saying “I love you Babu” and he responds by saying “I love you too Jan”.

Goala, who hails from Bokakhat in Golaghat district, has been living at the home for the past eight months. Jaya Prabha, a native of Tezpur in Sonitpur district, arrived a year ago.