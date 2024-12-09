'Delegitimising human rights': What does the police action against Nadeem Khan reveal?

The Delhi Police attempted to illegally detain prominent human rights activist and national secretary of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), Nadeem Khan, just hours after filing a first information report accusing him of "promoting enmity between groups" on November 30.

This followed a search conducted by the Delhi police at the organisation's office in Delhi on November 29. The FIR was filed the next day and within hours police personnel from the Shaheen Bagh police station including the Station House Officer (SHO) reached Nadeem Khan's brother's residence in Bangalore to arrest him.

Only after Khan refused to comply with the demand to accompany the officers to Delhi without being served a notice and his lawyers challenging the attempts to arrest him, did the police paste a notice on the walls of the APCR office asking him to appear for investigation.

"The attempts to "intimidate" and illegally detain Nadeem Khan was made by the Delhi Police as they knew they could not arrest him legally," said an APCR office bearer, who doesn't want to identified due to confidentiality reasons.

"According to the Supreme Court guidelines and established criminal law, if the charges involved carry a punishment of less than seven years, there is no provision for immediate arrest. In the FIR against Nadeem Khan, all the charges are punishable by less than three years. Therefore, there is no question of an arrest," he added.

The APCR person alleged that the accusations against Khan in the FIR were made "out of pressure that they (Delhi Police) got from an anti-social mob on X (formerly Twitter)".

TNIE spoke to the SHO of Shaheen Bagh who refused to comment on the allegations.

The FIR says that the case followed a post on X by one Mr Sinha who shared a video featuring Khan, wherein he speaks about the human rights violations committed against minority communities.

In the video, Khan is seen giving a tour of an exhibition stall of the APCR at an event in Hyderabad on November 16. The stall exhibited evidence of hate crimes, hate speeches and other human rights violations that have happened over the last ten years against Muslims and other minority communities in India.

The stall also featured the cases fought by APCR in different courts, legal guidelines for the victims of hate crimes and arbitrary arrests.

According to the FIR filed by the Delhi Police, Khan is accused of trying to provoke people by "demonstrating like this on public platform, preparing Museum, preparing Jail, leveling allegations by affixing photo of well known public personalities, showing torturing to one specific community."

He has been booked under charges 196 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The office bearer at APCR feels that the charges would not stand legally.

"They are accusing him of making hate speeches, which is completely absurd because he has consistently gone to court against hate speech. Even in the video, he talks about instances of hate speeches and hate crimes and legal remedies and how these things have to be dealt with in courts. So, these charges are absurd and I don't think the case will legally stand," he said.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, while granting interim protection to Nadeem Khan slammed the Delhi Police for the charges in the FIR.

“We are in a democratic country. The harmony of our nation is not so fragile. It is not so fragile that merely one exhibition, merely someone shouting, it cannot be. Consider people as intelligent…You repose very little faith in the common man. Common man is intelligent. Common man isn't so fragile…” the court said.