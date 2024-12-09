Guwahati Diary: International recognition for Guwahati airport

International recognition for Guwahati airport

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati has achieved level 2 of the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Customer Experience accreditation. The LGBIA said this recognition underscores the airport’s unwavering commitment to enhancing passenger experience. “This recognition is the outcome of teams and stakeholders coming together. LGBIA is committed to continuous improvement. With the implementation of digital and technological interventions, we ensure for a seamless travel through the airport,” the statement said.

Film fest draws large crowds in Guwahati

The 9th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) held in Guwahati from December 5-8 drew cinephiles and filmmakers from the Indian film industry. The festival featured 30 films, 20 in the competitive section and 10 in the non-competitive. This eclectic mix included 13 feature films, five documentaries and 12 short films, showcasing an array of narratives that reflect the rich storytelling tradition of Indian cinema. Festival director Tanushree Hazarika said, “BVFF has always been a platform to bring compelling stories to the forefront.”

High air pollution levels in Guwahati, says study

A study by International Forum for Environment, Sustainability & Technology revealed that air pollution in Guwahati needs urgent action. The study was carried out as part of the social media campaign “Smog Tales: Know your city and what you breathe.” It brought to the fore severe air pollution in the city, with serious health implications. According to the survey, the average PM2.5 levels in 2023 were 53% above the permissible limit while PM10 levels were on average, double the safe threshold. Winter months recorded a 78% increase in PM2.5 concentrations, with December seeing the highest pollution levels, the study revealed.

