IED found on Srinagar-Baramulla highway in J-K

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Monday detected and defused a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Kashmir, officials said.

A joint patrolling party of police and army found a suspicious object by the roadside on the highway at Palhallan in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

Officials said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the suspicious object taken to an isolated place.

The bomb disposal squad destroyed the object in a controlled explosion, the officials said, adding there was no damage done.