Indian, Philippine Coast Guards hold bilateral meeting to strengthen cooperation

NEW DELHI: In line with the rising bilateral ties with India, the Philippines Coast Guards on Monday conducted a bilateral meeting at ICG HQs here.

This was part of the ongoing cooperation framework established under the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) signed between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG).

It was the second meeting as part of the ongoing cooperation framework and focused on enhancing collaboration in key areas such as Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Maritime Law Enforcement, Marine Pollution Response, and Capacity Building.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, "Both sides explored avenues to bolster joint SAR operations, ensuring swift responses to maritime emergencies through shared resources and expertise. Cooperation in maritime law enforcement was discussed with an emphasis on addressing transnational maritime crimes such as smuggling, trafficking, and illegal fishing."

The discussions were led by ICG Deputy Director General (Operations & Coastal Security) Inspector General Anupam Rai and PCG Deputy Commandant for Administration Rear Admiral Edgar L Ybanez.