Indian, Philippine Coast Guards hold bilateral meeting to strengthen cooperation

NEW DELHI: In line with the rising bilateral ties with India, the Philippines Coast Guards on Monday conducted a bilateral meeting at ICG HQs here.
This was part of the ongoing cooperation framework established under the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) signed between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG).
It was the second meeting as part of the ongoing cooperation framework and focused on enhancing collaboration in key areas such as Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Maritime Law Enforcement, Marine Pollution Response, and Capacity Building.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, "Both sides explored avenues to bolster joint SAR operations, ensuring swift responses to maritime emergencies through shared resources and expertise. Cooperation in maritime law enforcement was discussed with an emphasis on addressing transnational maritime crimes such as smuggling, trafficking, and illegal fishing."
The discussions were led by ICG Deputy Director General (Operations & Coastal Security) Inspector General Anupam Rai and PCG Deputy Commandant for Administration Rear Admiral Edgar L Ybanez.
The meeting also highlighted the importance of joint efforts in marine pollution response, focusing on training and resource-sharing to tackle environmental hazards effectively. "Additionally, both Coast Guards underscored the significance of capacity building through knowledge exchange, joint exercises, and training programs to enhance operational capabilities and interoperability.", the MoD said.
During the official visit from December 08-12, 2024, the high-level four-member PCG delegation will meet representatives from Department of Defence Production to witness India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.
The bilateral defence cooperation has been the mainstay of the relationship which encompasses capacity building with training exchanges and visits of delegations. Defence ties were significantly enhanced with the signing in January 2022 of a contract worth USD 374.9 million to supply the BrahMos missile system.
As first reported by TNIE the contract was executed in April this year.
The MoU signed in August 2023 underscores the shared vision of the ICG and PCG in ensuring a secure and pollution-free maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region. This bilateral meeting further solidifies the professional relationship between the two coastguards, contributing to regional stability and enhancing cooperation in addressing maritime challenges.