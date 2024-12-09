Maharashtra Congress chief asks ECI, SC to consider 'public demand' for ballot paper voting

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has urged the Supreme Court and the Election Commission to take note of the "growing public demand" for ballot paper voting in view of "doubts" about the mandate in assembly elections.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has upped the ante against electronic voting machines (EVMs) after the BJP-led Mahayuti won 230 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Patole on Sunday claimed the Mahayuti victory didn't reflect the mandate of the people.

"There is a widespread confusion among people about the new state government. A strong sentiment suggests that the government doesn't reflect the people's mandate," Patole told reporters.