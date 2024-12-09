Mumbai accident: Death toll climbs to seven, 43 injured in BEST bus crash

MUMBAI: Seven persons died and more than 40 others were injured after a bus of the Mumbai's civic transport body BEST rammed into pedestrians as well as vehicles near Kurla railway station on Monday night, police and corporation officials said.

Sharing details with the media after more than five hours of the accident, BEST said "as per the initial information, the driver lost control of the bus".

Further commenting on the accident, in which several vehicles were dragged or damaged along the way, the transport body said the bus "speed accelerated" after the driver lost control over the wheels.

The bus driver, Sanjay More has been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Three persons were brought dead from the crash site to nearby Bhabha Hospital, officials said on Monday night. A civic official on Tuesday said the death toll has gone up to six.

According to the officials, the driver of the BEST bus on route number 332 lost control over the wheel and dashed into pedestrians as well as some vehicles.