Noida Airport completes first flight test, set to open from April 2025

The Noida International Airport successfully conducted its first flight validation test on Monday, setting the stage for commercial operations slated to begin in April 2025.

An IndiGo aircraft departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) and landed at the new airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, following rigorous security and operational checks. The test flight, which did not carry passengers, included only crew members and officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Upon landing, the aircraft was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute, marking a historic moment for the airport’s development. The landing occurred between 1 pm and 2 pm, with the plane remaining airborne for 1.5 to 2 hours before touchdown to conduct technical assessments. This evaluation was critical to ensuring the airport meets stringent safety, operational, and regulatory standards.

Officials said the data collected during the exercise will now be reviewed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Following DGCA’s approval, the airport authorities will apply for an aerodrome license, a mandatory requirement for commencing full-scale operations.

Commenting on the development Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, “The airport will revolutionize regional connectivity and play a pivotal role in the expansion of the aviation sector. It will enhance economic growth, create new opportunities, and improve connectivity, reinforcing India’s position as a global aviation hub."

The airport has already achieved major milestones, including the successful calibration of its Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) systems in October.

Officials said that 85 per cent of the first phase of construction is complete, with the 3.9-km runway fully operational and the terminal building nearing completion.