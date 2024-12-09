Power Games: Bajaj, Panda, Garg favourites as Das term ends

RBI Top Job

Bajaj, Panda, Garg favourites as Das term ends

The term of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to end on December 10, but there is no indication from the government on whether he will be granted an extension. Sources said that if Das is not given an extension, he will most likely be succeeded by a bureaucrat trusted by the government. The names of several candidates are circulating in Delhi’s power corridors as likely successors to Das.

These include Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General Anand Mohan Bajaj, a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service; Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Debashish Panda, a 1987-batch retired Indian Administrative Service officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre; and Secretary in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Saurabh Garg, a 1991-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre. Bajaj is a chartered accountant with 30 years of experience in finance, capital markets, and economic affairs.

Panda retired as Secretary of the Department of Financial Services in the Union Ministry of Finance. Prior to that, he served as Additional Secretary and Special Secretary in the same department. Garg has an outstanding academic record, having earned a PhD from Johns Hopkins University, an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, an MA from the London School of Economics, and an undergraduate degree from IIT Delhi.

He is also considered one of the key architects of the Union government’s highly successful Direct Benefit Transfer scheme. Garg has served in the Union government’s Departments of Expenditure and Economic Affairs as well as the World Bank. While the names of these three officers are widely discussed in bureaucratic and financial circles, sources did not entirely rule out the possibility of the government granting an extension to Das.