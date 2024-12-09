Tejashwi Yadav promises social security pension hike if voted to power in Bihar

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday said that if his party--Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)--was voted to power in the assembly elections, he would enhance the amount to be paid under various social security schemes.

The state assembly elections are scheduled to be held in October-November next year.

Tejashwi said that the amount paid to senior citizens, widows and people with disabilities would be increased from Rs.400 to Rs.1500 per month. "If we form the government after the assembly elections, people over 60 years of age or with disabilities as also widows will get Rs.1500 per month by way of social security scheme," the former Bihar deputy chief minister said.

During an interaction with party workers, Tejashwi said that the amount paid to people by the state government under social security schemes is meagre. The state government at present provides Rs.400 per month to the beneficiaries under social security schemes, he pointed out.

The latest announcement comes after the RJD leader promised to provide 200 units of electricity free of cost to people if his party was voted to power in the assembly polls due next year. He reiterated that he had delivered whatever he promised to people earlier.

Tejashwi claimed to have provided jobs to people in various government departments when his party was part of the grand alliance government. "We, as part of the grand alliance government, kept our promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs to people," he added.

He had also tried to win the support of Jeevika Didis by promising to look into their grievances if RJD formed the next government. While taking a jibe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi said, " Nitish ji wants to make Jeevika Didis their voters only. But our party is more concerned about their problems," he said.

RJD leader, whose party is a partner of coalition government in Jharkhand, has focused on winning over the beneficiaries under various social security schemes as they played a crucial role in the return of JMM leader Hemant Soren to power in Jharkhand.