Bangladeshi trawlers caught for unauthorized fishing within Indian waters

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday caught the Bangladeshi fishing trawlers for carrying out unauthorised fishing in Indian Waters.

Calling the operation as "a significant operation aimed at safeguarding maritime security," Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said, it, "apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers along with 78 fishermen engaged in fishing within Indian waters."

Elaborating on the operation the force said "The Indian Coast Guard Ship, whilst on patrol along IMBL identified suspicious activity within the Indian Maritime Zone. The ICG ship intercepted 02 Bangladesh fishing trawlers engaged in unauthorized fishing activities."

The vessels were identified as "FV Laila-2" and "FV Meghna-5", both registered in Bangladesh with crews of 41 and 37 respectively. The trawlers were inspected at sea and subsequently, booked under the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981.

Both vessels were escorted to Paradip, Odisha for further investigation.

The operation underscores the ICG's efforts in maintaining Maritime Safety, sharp vigilance and swift response to prevent unauthorized incursions/ illegal activities at sea, thereby reaffirming its commitment to preserve the integrity of India's Maritime Boundaries and ensure the safety of its waters, the ICG said.