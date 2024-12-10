Diljit Dosanjh invokes Indori’s poem to silence protest

BHOPAL: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh performed live in Indore on Sunday evening amid protests against the concert by VHP and Bajrang Dal men.

Diljit used Indore’s famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori’s poem to silence all those opposing the concert, including the controversy surrounding black marketing of the ticket. “Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai... (India doesn’t belong to a select few only),” he said.

VHP-Bajrang Dal men protested on Saturday and Sunday in Indore. They got support from two BJP MLAs of the city in their opposition to the concert. Two men were arrested on the eve of the concert.

“Our protests, particularly centred around sale of booze and non-veg food at the venue. We submitted to the administration visuals of the stalls and banners advertising the sale of booze, after which those stalls were removed. All our demands were met,” VHP leaders said.

The Sunday concert was part of the Indian leg of Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour. The next stop of the tour will be Chandigarh on December 14 and Guwahati on December 29.