Districts affected by left-wing extremism down to 38 in 2024 from 126 in 2013: Home Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the geographical spread of violence induced by left-wing extremism (LWE) in the country has fallen to 38 districts across nine states in 2024 from 126 districts across 10 states in 2013.

In a written reply to a question in the House, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, “To address the LWE menace holistically, the government approved the ‘National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE’ in 2015. The policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities.”

The MoS (Home) said, “The geographical spread of LWE violence has constricted substantially with reduction of LWE-affected districts from 126 across 10 states in 2013 to only 38 districts across nine states in 2024 (with effect from April-2024).”

He went on to add that the resolute implementation of the policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread.

“The LWE violence incidents have reduced by 73 percent from the high level of LWE violence incidents in 2010. The resultant deaths (civilians and security forces) have reduced by 86 percent from all time high of 1,005 in 2010 to 138 in 2023. In the current year (up to November 15, 2024), there has been a sharp reduction of 25 percent in LWE perpetrated incidents,” the minister said, adding that the number of police stations reporting LWE related violence has also significantly reduced from 465 in 2010 to 171 in 2023.

Rai said that during the past five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24, Rs 4350.78 crore have been released for capacity building of the LWE-affected states under the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS), Security Related Expenditure (SRE) and Special Central Assistance (SCA) schemes.

Further, Rs 560.22 crore have been given to Central Agencies during the same period for helicopters and addressing critical infrastructure in security camps in LWE-affected areas, under Assistance to Central Agencies for LWE Management (ACALWEM) Scheme, he added.