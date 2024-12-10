First test flight successfully lands at Noida International Airport

LUCKNOW: Noida International Airport (NIA) took its first step towards getting operational as the first flight validation test was conducted succesfully here on Monday.

The successful flight at the newly-built airport in Jewar area of Noida in Uttar Pradesh is the beginning of getting certified for the approach and departure procedures.

The validation test was successfully completed after an Indigo flight made a landing at the airport located 75 km from Delhi.

The NIA took to microblogging site X posting: “The Noida International Airport, which aims to start operations in April next year successfully completed the calibration of the instrument leading system and precision approach path indicator. The instrument landing system (ILS) is a radio navigation system that provides precise guidance to pilots during approach and landing, particularly in low visibility conditions.”

The airport officials said the validation flights for approach and departure procedures will be operated by a private carrier during December. Once validation is completed successfully, the operator will apply for the aerodrome licence, which is issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Under the flight validation process, the assessment is done in an equipped aircraft to ensure that the procedure meets safety and other aspects. In the first phase, the airport will have one terminal, one runway, 10 aerobridges and 25 parking stands.

As part of the procedure to procure licence for flying and testing of the runway, the empty planes of various airlines will land on the runway during the flight validation testing period.

The runway will be tested by landing three types of aircraft. At the same time, all licences for commercial flights will be given 90 days in advance.

Last month, there was a plan to start testing on the runway from November 15; however, it was postponed after the required permissions from the DGCA did not come through. As part of the trial, Indigo and Akasa were supposed to land and take off three aircraft daily.

After validation tests, aerodrome licence

Once all flight validation tests are completed successfully, the operator will apply for the aerodrome licence, which is issued by the DGCA. These test flights were supposed to begin from Nov 15; however when the required permissions from the DGCA did not come through, the testing on the runway was delayed.