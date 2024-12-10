'Government has fulfilled five guarantees in 15 months', says Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that the state government has implemented five guarantees within just 15 months.
He further added that the remaining commitments were being fulfilled in a phased manner. To mark the completion of two years of the Congress government a state-level function will be held at Luhnu Ground of district Bilaspur.
CM Sukhu explained that the function would be organized under the theme ‘Atmanirbhar Himachal through Vyavastha Parivartan’ and expressed his gratitude to the people for supporting the cause of Vayastha Parivartan.
While highlighting the government’s achievements, CM Sukhu said that the two-year regime of the present state government has been a period of progress and fulfilment of promises. Sukhu said that several ambitious schemes and programmes have been initiated for the welfare and development of the people during these two years.
He said the government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard the people's interests and to ensure their upliftment. He promised to continue working with the same dedication and vision.
" The government remains committed to furthering the development of the state through innovative initiatives and ensuring inclusive growth of all sectors,’’ he said. He called upon the people of the state to participate enthusiastically in the celebrations and continue to support the government in coming years.
He said that the state government would launch six new schemes aimed at transforming people's lives and developing the state to be self-reliant and the most prosperous state of the country. He said that these schemes would reflect our dedication to addressing the needs of the citizens and building a prosperous future for Himachal Pradesh.