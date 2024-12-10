'Government has fulfilled five guarantees in 15 months', says Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that the state government has implemented five guarantees within just 15 months.

He further added that the remaining commitments were being fulfilled in a phased manner. To mark the completion of two years of the Congress government a state-level function will be held at Luhnu Ground of district Bilaspur.

CM Sukhu explained that the function would be organized under the theme ‘Atmanirbhar Himachal through Vyavastha Parivartan’ and expressed his gratitude to the people for supporting the cause of Vayastha Parivartan.

While highlighting the government’s achievements, CM Sukhu said that the two-year regime of the present state government has been a period of progress and fulfilment of promises. Sukhu said that several ambitious schemes and programmes have been initiated for the welfare and development of the people during these two years.