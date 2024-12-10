Gujarat trio held by MP police for cyber scam that duped investors from 16 states

BHOPAL: Three men from Gujarat have been arrested by Madhya Pradesh police for their key involvement in a cyber fraud racket, which duped residents in 16 states of at least Rs 7 crore with the promise of skyrocketing their investments.

The trio including Vishal Jhala (27), Lakshman Thakor (47) and Nirav Popat (43), who hail from Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, have been arrested by police in the tribal-dominated Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh. The action came after a man from the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh was duped of Rs 17 lakh.

The complainant residing in the Bamhani Bazar area of the eastern MP district, had alleged that he was first lured through WhatsApp to invest Rs 17 lakh through online trading. Using a fake application software, the fraudsters first showed him that his investments were rising, but later the same app showed negative returns for the invested sum. It was after that the Mandla district native complained about it to the local police.

Subsequent investigations by Mandla district police, using the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, led the cops to four districts of Gujarat, among them Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Rajkot and Gandhinagar, ultimately resulting in the arrest of the three men from two districts.