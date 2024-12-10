JMM MLA Rabindra Nath Mahato unanimously elected as Jharkhand Assembly Speaker

RANCHI: Rabindra Nath Mahato, the JMM MLA from Nala Assembly seat, has been unanimously elected as the Jharkhand Assembly Speaker for the second consecutive term.

Mahto is the only MLA to be elected Speaker of the Assembly for two consecutive terms, marking a historic achievement.

Protem Speaker Prof Stephen Marandi read proposals for the post, following which, Mahto was unanimously elected as Speaker of Jharkhand Assembly.

Seven panels had proposed Rabindra Nath Mahato’s name for the post of Speaker. Both the ruling party and the opposition supported his name for the position.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren first proposed Mahato’s name for the Speaker’s position, with JMM MLA Mathura Prasad Mahato seconding the motion. Protem Speaker Stephen Marandi conducted the voting through a voice vote and Rabindra Nath Mahato was elected as the Speaker of the Assembly.