Job market ready: UGC guidelines on higher education, formal qualifications soon

NEW DELHI: In a bid to integrate informal and formal learning, the University Grants Commission (UGC) will come out with draft guidelines on Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).
The guidelines will help to access higher education, earn formal qualifications and improve job chances.
UGC Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said, “We must address the challenges faced by India’s large informal workforce, which requires formal education and career progression opportunities. Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) is integral to the vision of The National Education Policy 2020.”
He said RPL allows individuals to gain formal recognition for skills and competencies acquired through informal, non-formal, or experiential learning. In its meeting on November 14, the commission approved the draft, which will soon be made public for feedback.
The National Credit Framework (NCrF) supports RPL by facilitating the creditisation of all learning forms—academic, vocational, and experiential.
“To enable individuals to convert their skills into qualifications, RPL helps bridge the gap between real-world experience and formal education and enhance career prospects. It contributes to economic growth, social inclusion, and a more skilled workforce,” Kumar said. The guidelines also emphasise robust governance, quality assurance, and collaboration to ensure fairness, consistency, and inclusivity while implementing RPL.
“This UGC’s initiative aligns with NEP 2020’s goal of promoting a holistic and equitable education system,” the UGC Chairman further said.
The RPL process can help individuals acquire a formal qualification that matches their competencies (knowledge, skills, and abilities), thereby improving their employability, mobility, lifelong learning, and self-esteem. The draft also said that industry bodies have emphasized the significance of RPL and advocate for a flexible and innovative approach within the framework of the National Credit Framework.
Recognition of Prior Learning
RPL to help acquire a formal qualification that matches competencies (knowledge, skills, and abilities)
Allows to gain recognition for skills acquired through informal, non-formal, or experiential learning
Aims to provide a route for individuals with traditional skills, especially artists, to gain formal qualifications
Integrates diverse learning outcomes into the assessment process, ensuring they are recognised and accredited