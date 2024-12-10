Job market ready: UGC guidelines on higher education, formal qualifications soon

NEW DELHI: In a bid to integrate informal and formal learning, the University Grants Commission (UGC) will come out with draft guidelines on Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

The guidelines will help to access higher education, earn formal qualifications and improve job chances.

UGC Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said, “We must address the challenges faced by India’s large informal workforce, which requires formal education and career progression opportunities. Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) is integral to the vision of The National Education Policy 2020.”