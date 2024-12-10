Maharashtra deadlock continues over portfolios, cabinet expansion in MahaYuti

MUMBAI: Amid the deadlock over portfolio allocations among MahaYuti allies, Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Monday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to press for home ministry, with other deputy CM Ajit Pawar insisting on finance ministry, sources said.

“Apart from the home ministry, Shinde has asked for revenue, urban development and PWD ministries. He argued that his party with 57 assembly seats deserves 11 to 13 ministries,” a Shiv Sena leader said.

He added the BJP should honour the position of Shinde. “Due to the efforts of Eknath Shinde as CM and his welfare schemes, the Mahayuti got the massive mandate of 230 seats in the 288-member assembly. If Ajit Pawar gets finance and Shinde saheb does not get home ministry, then it will send a wrong message to our cadre and people who voted for us. BJP is the world’s largest party, so they should show the big heart to accommodate the alliance partners,” he said.