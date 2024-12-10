Maharashtra deadlock continues over portfolios, cabinet expansion in MahaYuti

MUMBAI: Amid the deadlock over portfolio allocations among MahaYuti allies, Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Monday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to press for home ministry, with other deputy CM Ajit Pawar insisting on finance ministry, sources said.
“Apart from the home ministry, Shinde has asked for revenue, urban development and PWD ministries. He argued that his party with 57 assembly seats deserves 11 to 13 ministries,” a Shiv Sena leader said.
He added the BJP should honour the position of Shinde. “Due to the efforts of Eknath Shinde as CM and his welfare schemes, the Mahayuti got the massive mandate of 230 seats in the 288-member assembly. If Ajit Pawar gets finance and Shinde saheb does not get home ministry, then it will send a wrong message to our cadre and people who voted for us. BJP is the world’s largest party, so they should show the big heart to accommodate the alliance partners,” he said.
Ajit Pawar is confident that considering his track record and the number of MLAs in his support, he should be given the finance ministry. “We demanded 10 ministries but BJP is offering only eight, so it will be difficult to accommodate our leaders. BJP should first clear its stand over portfolio allocations, then we will hold meetings and resolve the matter,” Pawar said.
Political observers said portfolio allocations have been delayed. “The swearing-in ceremony took place on December 5 and it has been almost five days, still DCMs are functioning without portfolios. First, there was delay in the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and now portfolio allocations and cabinet expansion are still awaited,” a political analyst said.