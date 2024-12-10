MEA says in touch with Damascus for safety of Indians living in Syria

NEW DELHI: A day after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad’s government in Syria, India on Monday said that it is monitoring the unfolding developments in the Arab nation and advocated a peaceful and inclusive political process in the country.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community in Syria for their safety. There are around 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 working in various UN organisations.
Hours after the rebels captured power, official sources in Delhi on Sunday said all Indian nationals in Syria are safe.
“We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” the MEA said.
“We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society,” it said.
On Saturday, India had issued an advisory for its citizens living in Syria and also urged others to drop any travel plans to the country. “In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification. Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus,” said the MEA advisory.
India joined leading nations to call for stability and preserve the unity and territorial integrity of the Arab nation. Russian state media reported that Assad is in Moscow and has been given asylum.
Many leading countries have also welcomed fall of the nearly 14-year-long Assad regime that witnessed civil strife across Syria. “It is a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their country. It is also a moment of risk and uncertainty,” US President Joe Biden said.