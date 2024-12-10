Nepal Army Chief visits India, will be conferred with the Indian Army Rank of General

NEW DELHI: General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, commenced a significant four-day official visit to India on Tuesday. Apart from the important meetings, Nepali COAS will be also conferred with the honorary rank of Indian Army General.

The Indian Army said, "The visit, which is set to run from 11th to 14th December 2024, aims to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for defence collaboration."

The COAS of Nepal is scheduled to meet the political and military leadership of the country.

"On 11th December 2024, the Nepali COAS will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial, New Delhi and will be given a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, followed by an interaction with the General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, Indian Army.

General Ashok Raj Sigdel will also be briefed on India's Security Perspective by Director General Strategic Planning (DGSP) and on the Indian Defence Industry by Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau."

Thereafter, General Sigdel is scheduled to Call-on S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister (EAM), Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor (NSA), General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary and Vikram Misri, Indian Foreign Secretary.