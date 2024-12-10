Nepal Army Chief visits India, will be conferred with the Indian Army Rank of General

NEW DELHI: General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, commenced a significant four-day official visit to India on Tuesday. Apart from the important meetings, Nepali COAS will be also conferred with the honorary rank of Indian Army General.
The Indian Army said, "The visit, which is set to run from 11th to 14th December 2024, aims to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for defence collaboration."
The COAS of Nepal is scheduled to meet the political and military leadership of the country.
"On 11th December 2024, the Nepali COAS will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial, New Delhi and will be given a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, followed by an interaction with the General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, Indian Army.
General Ashok Raj Sigdel will also be briefed on India's Security Perspective by Director General Strategic Planning (DGSP) and on the Indian Defence Industry by Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau."
Thereafter, General Sigdel is scheduled to Call-on S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister (EAM), Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor (NSA), General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary and Vikram Misri, Indian Foreign Secretary.
It is on 12th December, General Ashok Raj Sigdel will be attending the Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, wherein as per unique tradition between Indian Army and Nepali Army, he will be conferred with the Honorary Rank of General of Indian Army by Draupadi Murmu, the President of India.
He will also call on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. A Reciprocal Lunch is being organised by the COAS, Nepali Army at the Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi. Later in the day, General Ashok Raj Sigdel will plant a sapling at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. In the evening, he will depart for Pune.
On 13th December 2024, the Nepali COAS will visit Defence Industries and witness Static Equipment Display at Pune. He will engage with representatives of the Indian Defence Industry.
Thereafter, he would depart for Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun same day.
On 14th December 2024, General Ashok Raj Sigdel will Review Parade of the Gentleman Cadets and will take the Reviewing Officers Salute.
He will be presenting awards to Colour Party and Cane Orderlies and will present Reviewing Officer Plate and Sword at the IMA. He will also participate in Piping and Oath Taking and interact with the newly commissioned officers, which includes two Nepali Army Gentleman Cadets, who are getting commissioned.
General Ashok Raj Sigdel is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya, wherein he will pay obeisance at the Shri Ram Mandir. In the evening, he will depart for New Delhi and will be hosted for dinner by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff. COAS, Nepali Army will depart for Kathmandu on 15th December 2024.
The visit by General Ashok Raj Sigdel aims at strengthening military cooperation between militaries of India and Nepal, besides exploring new avenues of collaboration between the two nations, said the Army.