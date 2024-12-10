Out on morning walk, BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle kidnapped, found dead hours later in Pune

PUNE: Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle was allegedly abducted and murdered by unidentified persons in Pune district, a police official said.

The victim, Satish Wagh (55), was bundled into an SUV near Shewalwadi Chowk in Hadapsar area of Pune city by four to five persons on Monday when he was out for a morning walk, prompting police to form several teams to trace him.