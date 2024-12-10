Providing water, power to Rohingyas is our duty until they are in Jammu-Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah also batted strongly for restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir and said there will be only one power centre in J-K.

"The double-engine government will not work here. Statehood will be restored. There will be only one power centre in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Asked about atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, Abdullah criticised the central government, saying "the Government of India should look into this. It is an RSS-led government. We need to pay attention to this issue."

On the question of restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, JKNC chief reaffirmed that statehood will be restored. It is the promise of the Government of India and has also been pledged before the Supreme Court. Just as their election promises were fulfilled, the Supreme Court commitment will also honoured, and statehood will return.

He also addressed the issue of power cuts in the region, attributing them to a lack of rainfall and snowfall.

"We are trying to minimise power cuts. There is a shortage of electricity because there has been no snowfall or rain. Efforts are being made to improve the power supply," he said.

Asked about PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's recent statements on Hindutava, Abdullah said, "I do not need to comment on her statements."

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also spoke about the concerns regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). "Questions about EVMs have not arisen today; they have been raised ever since these machines were introduced. The government must ensure that people trust these machines," he said.

Highlighting unemployment as the biggest issue in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said, "There are many educated boys and girls who remain unemployed. Numerous vacancies exist, but they have not been filled. The government must focus on these issues so that our youth can find work."

He also criticised the condition of healthcare and educational infrastructure in the region, calling it poor and in need of urgent improvement.

Warning about environmental degradation, Abdullah said, "If our forests are not preserved, how will we get rain and snow? Crops are failing in many areas due to a lack of water. Protecting the environment and forests is not just the government's responsibility but also the people's duty. We must all work together to save nature."