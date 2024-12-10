Raipur Diary: Nadda to review Chhattisgarh govt's first-year performance

Nadda to review Sai govt’s 1st yr performance

As the BJP government, led by Vishnu Deo Sai, prepares to complete one year in Chhattisgarh this week, it presents an opportunity for the party to evaluate its performance and accomplishments. Party president J P Nadda will be in Raipur on December 13, when CM Sai took oath, to release a report card to mark a year of the state government. The BJP national organisation has decided to review the working of the governments in different states. All the ministers have been asked to get ready with the details of their accomplishments. The state government will elucidate the report of every department.

‘Intent to Invest’ letter to 27 industrial groups

CM Vishnu Deo Sai has offered ‘Intent to Invest’ letters to 27 major industrial groups creating scope for an investment of `32,225 crore as proposed new capital under the new Industrial Development Policy. These include investments in the core sector besides the new thriving fields like information technology, AI, data centres, electronics, and electrically compressed biogas. With the state having vast reserves of minerals, the investors were promised a favourable industrial environment under the new policy that has removed every possible complexity for investment.

Raipur cardiologist Dr Smit wins laurels

Award to Professor (Dr) Smit Shrivastava, HOD of the Cardiology Department of ‘Advance Cardiac Institute’ in the government’s most significant healthcare facilities, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical Hospital, won laurels for his competence and achievements. He is the first cardiologist from Chhattisgarh to get a Fellowship honour from the Cardiological Society of India (CSI). With various national and global achievements besides several publications to his credit, Dr Shrivastava was among the 18 renowned cardiologists of the country being felicitated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a national event in Lucknow.

