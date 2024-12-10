RS bypoll: BJP nominee Rekha Sharma files nomination, set to be elected unopposed

CHANDIGARH: Former National Commission for Women chief and BJP nominee Rekha Sharma filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana here on Tuesday.
Sharma is set to get elected unopposed as she is the lone candidate in the fray.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, Minister Krishan Lal Panwar were among those who accompanied Sharma when she submitted her nomination papers before the Returning Officer for the bypoll at the Haryana Assembly secretariat here.
Speaking to reporters after filing her nomination, Sharma said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, J P Nadda ji, Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini ji for giving me an opportunity once again to serve the nation".
She also touched upon several initiatives and schemes brought by the Narendra Modi government for women empowerment.
"Congratulations and best wishes for your victory in advance," Chief Minister Saini posted in Hindi on X after Sharma filed her nomination.
The BJP had on Monday announced Sharma's name for the December 20 Rajya Sabha bypolls. The opposition has decided not to field a candidate.
In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP enjoys a majority having 48 members, the Congress has 37 seats, the INLD two while three are Independents. The Independents also support the Nayab Singh Saini government.
The Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana fell vacant when Krishan Lal Panwar of the BJP had quit his seat following his election as an MLA in the state assembly polls held in October.
Panwar is now a Development and Panchayat Minister in the BJP government in Haryana.