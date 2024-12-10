RS bypoll: BJP nominee Rekha Sharma files nomination, set to be elected unopposed

CHANDIGARH: Former National Commission for Women chief and BJP nominee Rekha Sharma filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana here on Tuesday.

Sharma is set to get elected unopposed as she is the lone candidate in the fray.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, Minister Krishan Lal Panwar were among those who accompanied Sharma when she submitted her nomination papers before the Returning Officer for the bypoll at the Haryana Assembly secretariat here.