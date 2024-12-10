Thieves rob Rs 1.28 lakh from theatre after night screening of 'Pushpa-2' in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: As the success of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa-2 continues, two opportunistic thieves robbed Rs 1.28 lakh from a cinema theatre at Bhilai city after the late-night screening of the film.

Two masked robbers reached Mukta theatre on a motorbike, and held the lone security guard on duty Nohar Dewangan at knife point at around 3 AM. The guard was thrashed by them, locked in a room and the keys snatched from him. The duo grabbed the collections from the locker and fled. They even stole the surveillance equipment—closed-circuit TV cameras and digital video recorder (DVR) that records the footage, evidently not leaving any visible trace of their acts inside the theatre.

“The probe is underway. We got some specific inputs that hopefully should help the police that have launched a manhunt to nab the robbers who escaped with Rs 1.28 lakh”, Jitendra Shukla, Durg district police chief told The New Indian Express.

As elsewhere, the Pushpa-2 is also going strong in a packed single-screen Mukta theatre where the tickets sold online in advance were also available on counters. According to the owner of Mukta Theatre, the amount of Rs 1.28 lakh was obtained from the tickets purchased by cinema-goers from the counters for the last show and the cash was kept in the locker of the theatre. The amount was to be deposited in the bank the following day.

The incident of theft came to light after the theatre staff arrived in the morning, found the guard locked in a room and alerted the manager. The police were informed and the case was registered.