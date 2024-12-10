Three killed, 15 injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

SHIMLA: A private bus with over 30 passengers on board fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday, killing three people and seriously injuring 15 others, police said.

The bus driver among the three died when the bus, on its way to Kullu's Anni from Karsog, fell into a gorge near Shawad village, they said.

Anni subdivision is on the border of Kullu and Shimla district.

The police and locals immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operations.

Of the 15 injured, 11 in critical condition were rushed to IGMC Shimla while the others were sent to Rampur Hospital, according to officials.

The bus fell about 120 metres down the hill before crashing and got completely damaged.

The deceased have been identified as bus driver Dinanath, a Mandi resident, Keshav Ram and Gulshan from Kullu, the official said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the loss of lived in the accident and directed the district administration to extend every possible support to the affected families and ensure proper medical assistance to the injured.

Conveying their condolences, they prayed for the peace of the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss, a statement issued here said.