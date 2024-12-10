UP youth held for throwing crude bombs at club in Gurugram

CHANDIGARH: A 29-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly hurling two crude bombs ‘sutli bombs’ outside a night club in Sector 29 of Gurugram which caused a low-intensity explosion, triggering panic.
Sources said that no casualties were reported in the incident that took place around 5.15 am on Tuesday.
A scooter and a board of the nightclub `Human Club’ were damaged in the explosion. The alleged accused, Sachin, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, is suspected to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and has been arrested.
The accused was nabbed red-handed when he was about to hurl the third bomb at the 'Human Club' in Sector 29 market. A country-made weapon and two ‘sutli bombs’ were recovered from his possession.
Sources said the club in Millennium City had got extortion calls thus the role of Lawrence Bishnoi gang is being probed. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also reached the spot, while teams of the crime unit and SWAT of Gurugram Police are also investigating the matter.
Sources said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was in an inebriated state.
"The accused was under the influence of drugs. By the time the police arrived at the spot, he had already thrown a couple of bombs, which led to the blasts,’’ said a police officer.
The police officers on routine duty in the area detained the accused before he could throw two more bombs," the officer added.
Following the incident, Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora reached the spot. A police spokesperson said that the accused is being interrogated by the crime branch and STF team of Gurugram Police.
The explosion at the 'Human Club' in Gurugram happened a few days after a similar incident occurred outside singer and rapper Badshah’s night club in Chandigarh.