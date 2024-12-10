UP youth held for throwing crude bombs at club in Gurugram

CHANDIGARH: A 29-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly hurling two crude bombs ‘sutli bombs’ outside a night club in Sector 29 of Gurugram which caused a low-intensity explosion, triggering panic.

Sources said that no casualties were reported in the incident that took place around 5.15 am on Tuesday.

A scooter and a board of the nightclub `Human Club’ were damaged in the explosion. The alleged accused, Sachin, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, is suspected to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and has been arrested.

The accused was nabbed red-handed when he was about to hurl the third bomb at the 'Human Club' in Sector 29 market. A country-made weapon and two ‘sutli bombs’ were recovered from his possession.