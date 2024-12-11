36 Rajya Sabha MPs back impeachment motion against Allahabad HC judge over controversial VHP event remarks

The Opposition INDIA bloc parties in the Rajya Sabha are gearing up to submit a motion for the impeachment of Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, following his controversial remarks made at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event last week, reported The Indian Express.

The report also said that sources revealed that 36 MPs from various opposition parties have already signed the petition, led by Independent Rajya Sabha MP and lawyer Kapil Sibal. The petition is expected to be moved in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, after further signatures are collected. The INDIA bloc holds 85 seats in the Rajya Sabha.

Among the signatories are prominent leaders such as Congress’s Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, and Vivek Tankha; the Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh; the Trinamool Congress’s Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose; the RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha; the Samajwadi Party’s Javed Ali Khan; the CPI(M)’s John Brittas; and the CPI’s Santhosh Kumar.

The notice calls for the initiation of impeachment proceedings against Justice Yadav under Section 3(1)(B) of The Judges (Inquiry) Act, along with Articles 124(4) and 124(5) of the Constitution.