AAP MLA booked for protest at Gujarat industrial unit after blast kills four workers

BHARUCH: Police have registered a case against AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava and 10 others for their protest at an industrial unit in Gujarat's Bharuch district hours after an explosion there last week claimed four lives, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR accused the legislator of inciting the crowd and trying to allegedly prevent police from taking the bodies for post-mortem, so as to gain "publicity."

Vasava and the others have been booked on charges of obstructing on-duty police, inciting people and putting their lives in danger by holding the protest at the unit after the explosion, police said.

Four workers were killed after a storage tank exploded at the industrial unit in Ankleshwar GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) area of the district on December 3.

The blast occurred when the labourers were working atop a storage tank inside the premises of Detox India Pvt Ltd, which is into industrial waste treatment.

The Ankleshwar GIDC police staff, led by sub-inspector AV Shiyalia, later reached the spot for a probe into the incident and to help authorities in securing the area, as per the FIR.

At that time, Vasava, the MLA from Dediapada, and 10 of his supporters reached the spot and insisted on entering the company premises to register their protest over the deaths of workers.

Since the premises were not declared hazard-free at that point, police stopped them at the gate, as per the FIR.

After being stopped, Vasava allegedly incited the crowd, saying the police were deployed to save the company, not to give justice to the relatives of the deceased, the FIR alleged.

Despite being warned by police, Vasava and his supporters put people's lives in danger as they first entered inside the gate and then called the others in, said the FIR.

Vasava and others then sat in front of the gate and prevented police vehicles as well as a mortuary van from entering the premises.