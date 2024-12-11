Another day, another unique protest: Tricolour and red rose in hand, Opposition MPs urge govt to run House

NEW DELHI: Opposition MPs, led by the Congress, staged a symbolic demonstration on Wednesday in the Parliament premises, presenting their BJP counterparts with the Tricolour and a red rose.
The gesture was part of their ongoing campaign to press for discussions on key issues, including the Adani controversy.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, personally handed a rose and the national flag to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he arrived at Parliament.
Accompanied by other Congress leaders, Gandhi approached Singh as he stepped out of his car, urging the ruling party to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.
The opposition leaders emphasised their intent behind the gesture, stating it was to foster dialogue and cooperation while insisting that pressing matters, including the Adani issue, be addressed in the parliamentary sessions.
This demonstration marks the latest in a series of creative protests by the Congress to highlight their demands.
On Tuesday, the MPs carried dark blue 'jholas' with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani printed on one side and 'Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai' written on the other side.
On Monday, leaders of some INDIA bloc parties had protested in the Parliament complex over the Adani row, with Rahul Gandhi conducting a mock 'interview' over the issue with Congress members wearing masks of Modi and Adani.