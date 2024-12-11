Another day, another unique protest: Tricolour and red rose in hand, Opposition MPs urge govt to run House

NEW DELHI: Opposition MPs, led by the Congress, staged a symbolic demonstration on Wednesday in the Parliament premises, presenting their BJP counterparts with the Tricolour and a red rose.

The gesture was part of their ongoing campaign to press for discussions on key issues, including the Adani controversy.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, personally handed a rose and the national flag to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he arrived at Parliament.