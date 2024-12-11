Chandigarh sets benchmark by implementing 100 per cent of new criminal laws in just 90 days

NEW DELHI: Chandigarh has become the first among all states and Union Territories in India to implement 100% of the new criminal justice laws within just 90 days.

This achievement was recently acknowledged by PM Narendra Modi, who praised the Union Territory’s success and its thematic model for legislation implementation.

This model, developed by the Chandigarh UT Police, has been embraced as a blueprint for other states and Union Territories. Notably, Uttar Pradesh is adopting it for the Mahakumbh 2025 preparations in Prayagraj.

The Chandigarh Police worked in a mission-driven mode to demonstrate how the new criminal justice laws emphasise “justice” over “punishment” by ensuring swift, scientific, and tamper-proof investigative processes from the crime scene to the courtroom.

Within the first 90 days of implementing the new laws, the police achieved remarkable milestones, including the registration of 1,179 FIRs and the submission of 245 charge sheets, setting a benchmark for efficient law enforcement.

A thematic exhibition in Chandigarh showcased the successful implementation of these laws, emphasising the coordinated efforts that accelerate crime detection, prosecution, and prevention. This exhibition, visited by the Prime Minister and Home Minister, highlights how scientific methods have made investigations more reliable and time-bound.

DGP Surendra Yadav expressed pride in this initiative, noting that other states, including UP, have shown interest in replicating such exhibitions. Plans are underway for a similar display at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to raise public awareness about the benefits of the new laws by UP police.