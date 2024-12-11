Child in Jaipur hospital given blood of wrong group, probe begins on negligence

JAIPUR: In a shocking incident of medical negligence at JK Lone Hospital, a 10-year-old child suffering from kidney disease was mistakenly given AB-positive blood instead of his actual blood group of O-positive.

The child, Mustafa, a resident of Kaman in Bharatpur, was admitted to the hospital on December 4 after experiencing breathing difficulties. He is currently being treated in the Critical Care Unit under the supervision of hospital superintendent Dr. Kailash Meena.

The error occurred on December 5, when AB-positive blood was transfused to Mustafa instead of O-positive. The mistake came to light on December 7, during a subsequent blood transfusion when hospital staff realized the slip for blood demand did not match the patient’s blood group. The correct blood group, O-positive, was transfused on the second occasion.

Superintendent Dr Kailash Meena stated that despite the error, the child has not shown any adverse reactions to the wrong blood transfusion. "Several tests have been conducted, and all the reports are normal. The creatinine level, which was initially around 8 mg due to his kidney condition, has reduced to 3 mg after continuous dialysis," he said.

Following the incident, the hospital has formed an investigation committee headed by senior professor Dr Kapil Garg to probe the negligence. Authorities maintain that the child's condition is stable, but the incident raises serious concerns about the hospital's protocols and blood bank operations.

The family of Mustafa has yet to comment on the matter, while the hospital administration faces mounting pressure to ensure accountability and prevent such errors in the future.