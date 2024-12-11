Citizen groups protest deployment of military to anti-dam villages in Arunachal Pradesh

Citizen groups in Arunachal Pradesh have lodged a strong protest with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister over the deployment of military forces to villages protesting against the proposed Siang Dam. The groups claim that the proposed dam violates international treaties to which India is a signatory.

According to an official document, a letter issued by Siang District Deputy Commissioner P.N. Thungon directed the Circle Officer of Rebo-Perging in Siang District to deploy a team of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) near the proposed site of the 12.5 GW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), touted as India’s largest dam.

The letter, dated 6 December, stated that a CAPF team is to be stationed in Riew village as part of conducting a pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the SUMP.

In response, several women and men have been guarding the proposed dam site to prevent the completion of the pre-feasibility report.

“This directive not only raises questions about the transparency and ethics of the project but also represents a gross violation of both international and national laws safeguarding the rights of Indigenous Peoples,” said Ebo Mili, an anti-dam activist and lawyer.