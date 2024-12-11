Despite Rs 2,879 crore allocated to Poshan Abhiyaan, Gujarat faces alarming malnutrition, anaemia rates

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat, despite the Government of India allocating Rs 2,879.3 crore under Poshan Abhiyaan over the past three years, malnutrition and health challenges persist.

As of October 2024, government data presented in the Rajya Sabha reveals that 40.8 per cent of children aged 0-5 years are stunted, 7.8 per cent are wasted, and 21 per cent are underweight.

Additionally, 65 per cent of women aged 15-49 years are battling anaemia.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development revealed significant funding details under the Poshan Abhiyaan-National Nutrition Mission (NNM) in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to a query by MP Dr. V. Sivadasan, the ministry reported that the Central Government allocated Gujarat, Rs 839.86 crore in 2021-22, Rs 912.64 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 1,126.8 crore in 2023-24 under Mission Poshan 2.0 to address malnutrition.