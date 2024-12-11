District and sessions judge in Satara among four booked for seeking Rs 5 lakh bribe

PUNE: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday registered a case against a district and sessions judge in Satara district and three others for allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh bribe for a favourable decision on the bail plea of an accused.

Two private individuals, Kishor Kharat and Anand Kharat, allegedly demanded the bribe amount at the behest of district and sessions judge/additional sessions judge Dhananjay Nikam, the ACB said.

"The woman complainant's father was arrested in a cheating case in October this year and is currently in judicial custody with his bail application pending before judge Nikam," it said.

The anti-graft agency alleged that on judge Nikam's directions, Anand and Kishor Kharat allegedly sought Rs 5 lakh from the complainant to grant her father's bail application.

The woman then approached the ACB and filed a complaint.

"During the verification of the complaint, it came to light that judge Nikam, through the Kharats and an unidentified person, allegedly sought Rs 5 lakh from the complainant and attempted to accept it through the two accused," it said.

The four persons were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it added.